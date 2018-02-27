Papa John’s, Mother NFL divorcing

Getty Images

The NFL will soon be looking for a new official pizza.

Via Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network, Papa John’s is unlikely to retain that title. An announcement is expected during a Tuesday earnings call.

During a November earnings call, former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed the NFL for declining sales, criticizing the league for its handling of the anthem controversy. Some NFL owners believe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has a stake in more than 100 Papa John’s locations, cajoled Schnatter into making the public attack on the league.

Schnatter has since stepped down, and the divorce between Papa John’s and Mother NFL is about to happen.