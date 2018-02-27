Papa John’s, Mother NFL divorcing

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
The NFL will soon be looking for a new official pizza.

Via Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network, Papa John’s is unlikely to retain that title. An announcement is expected during a Tuesday earnings call.

During a November earnings call, former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed the NFL for declining sales, criticizing the league for its handling of the anthem controversy. Some NFL owners believe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has a stake in more than 100 Papa John’s locations, cajoled Schnatter into making the public attack on the league.

Schnatter has since stepped down, and the divorce between Papa John’s and Mother NFL is about to happen.

32 responses to “Papa John’s, Mother NFL divorcing

  3. It’s actually quite sad as he was a pawn in Jerry Jones’ game.
    Also, he’s right about the anthem having negative consequences. Attendance was down, viewership down, pizza sales, chicken wing sales, etc. All a coincidence? Hell no.
    Kudos to him for having the stones to call a spade, a spade.

  11. Papa John is a hack, and his pizzas are just discs of hot garbage.

    Also, people need to stop using this “patriot” stuff to validate their own ignorant prejudices to themselves. He wasn’t calling anything “like it was”, he wasn’t defending freedom or anything even remotely along those lines. He was looking to use a controversy as a cheap boost for his own ends, and it backfired. Simple as that.

    Maybe the fact that supremacist groups started using him as the official white power pizza had something to do with his plummeting sales and tarnished brand name.

  14. yaz67 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:08 pm
    Disgraceful. Schnatter is a true patriot and a great american. Goodell is 100% behind this.
    —————-
    Schantter is neither of those things. He got involved in a culture was and got his you know what handed to him in the process. He will now fade into obscurity where he belongs.

  16. “Commissioner? Domino’s Pizza on Line One.”

    You know Domino’s is drooling at the thought of getting that sweet PR push from what is still the #1 sport in the land, hands down. Better still, they can point to decreased ratings and Papa John’s loss of sales to get a cheaper rate. A win-win for Domino’s.

  17. Why not mention how many Papa John’s Peyton owns too in all your Papa Johns articles? Maybe Peyton was behind it? Wouldn’t be the first time a Manning manipulated the NFL.

  20. Looks like America’s tattooed and toothless will have to find another awful “pizza” to shove down their gullets…..

  23. His pizza is almost as bad as his lack of understanding of how the world works and scapegoating.

  25. I have never seen a Company yet that has been the same after going public! Quality and Customer Service goes out the door and greed takes over…. Put less topings on to save 30 cents a Pizza, use the Imitation Cheese, it costs 20% less, slice the Pepperoni to paper thin.. It still “looks good” I had my fill of that working for gateway Computers before and after going public! Stock holders don’t give a damn for anything but profit..
    I still seems funny when companies like this and Mens Warehouse fire the people that started the company… so many have stock holders buy early, cut costs to show BIG profits then sell out leaving the next owners holding the bag when it fails….Like Gateway..

  27. Hey, who wants to be the NEW pizza king for a badly wobbling, once-adored product that’s leaped head first into the social justice pool? Please step forward!

    Papa John’s called it as they saw it. Respect.

  28. Yes, business fell dramatically on football Sundays in 2017. Those were the days my business was solid, stand-up room only, and the kitchen pumped out pizza and finger foods non-stop during football games. This past year was dreary, down to one waitress and one bartender, and one pizza maker. We closed on Monday nights, and Thursday nights were busy early for the $1.00 tacos; room was basically empty during the game. Only college football games brought in business on Saturdays.

    Yes, kneeling by the players and a down-turn in the food/bar business during football games may, or may not, be a coincidence. But the down-turn was real.

  31. Not a big fan of Papa John’s … at all … but it is much better if you heat it up in a frying pan and let the bottom get super hot and crispy. It is a little extra time and work to go through but IMO well worth it. It sounds weird but we do this with pretty much any pizza we get.

  32. burtmustin says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    Does this mean that Peyton is going to be the next Colonel Sanders?
    …………………………………………………………………………..
    What a terrific original idea. This could be his best move since getting dumped by the Colts. Reba as the transgender country music Colonel is great but Peyton and KFC would make an awesome finger lick’n combo.

