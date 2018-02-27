Rams add two more to coaching staff

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay has added two more coaches to his staff, after some shuffling in the wake of their successful season.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams have added Liam Coen as assistant receivers coach and Matt Daniels as assistant special teams coach.

The Rams lost offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to the same job with the Titans (where he’ll call plays), and quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen to the Raiders to become offensive coordinator (where he won’t call plays).

Coen’s a former UMass quarterback who has spent the last three seasons as an offensive coordinator at Holy Cross and Maine. Daniels played in six games for the Rams in 2012-13 after breaking into the league as an undrafted safety from Duke.