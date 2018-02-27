Report: Bills guarantee Vontae Davis $3.5 million, can make up to $8 million

Getty Images

The Bills acted fast in signing free agent Vontae Davis before free agency, and they’ve guaranteed him $3.5 million.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Davis’s guarantee is $3.5 million, his base salary is $5 million, and the maximum he can make on his one-year deal is $8 million.

That sounds like a reasonably good deal for the Bills, who wanted to identify another starting cornerback along with Tre'Davious White, last year’s first-round pick who had a good rookie year. Davis has had his ups and downs, but when he’s up he can be that good starting cornerback.

Other teams were interested in Davis, but the Bills wanted to move now rather than wait on the start of free agency next month. Davis was cut by the Colts in November, which made him a free agent now and able to sign before the start of the new league year.