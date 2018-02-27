Report: Franchise tag a possibility for Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

The Bears could use the franchise tag or the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The franchise tag would cost the Bears somewhere around $15 million, making the decision a tough one for General Manager Ryan Pace. The Bears declined the fifth-year option on Fuller’s contract after he missed the 2016 season with a knee injury.

The transition tag still seems more likely considering the franchise tag would make Fuller the highest-paid player on the Bears in terms of average salary.

Fuller, 26, made 68 tackles, 22 pass breakups and two interceptions last season, which would make him a draw on the open market. So there’s a good chance Fuller gets away if he becomes a free agent March 14.