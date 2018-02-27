Report: Jerry Jones requests hearing on repayment of legal fees

Getty Images

Monday brought news that the NFL is seeking over $2 million from the Cowboys to pay legal fees related to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension fight and owner Jerry Jones’ threatened litigation over NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s since-completed contract extension.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones declined comment on the matter Tuesday, but Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that his father has requested a hearing before Goodell to contest the ruling. It’s not clear when such a hearing would take place.

Under Resolution FC-6, which was adopted in 1997, Goodell has the power to impose punishment when a team “joins, has a direct, football-related financial interest in, or offers substantial assistance in any lawsuit or other legal, regulatory, or administrative proceeding” against the league.

During the Elliott process, Stephen Jones said the Cowboys were “observers” in the process rather than direct participants. That figures to be part of the team’s objection to the league’s effort to recoup money whenever a hearing takes place.