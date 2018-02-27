Report: NFL expected to allow coaching hires before teams are done in playoffs

February 27, 2018
The NFL frequently has one or more teams waiting to officially hire their new head coach until their choice’s current employer are done with a playoff run and that usually results in a lot of winking and nodding until the contract can be finalized.

This month brought a different outcome for the Colts and Josh McDaniels. The Colts announced that McDaniels would be their new head coach, but McDaniels opted to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and Indianapolis reopened a search that ended with Frank Reich getting the job.

That kind of scramble may not be necessary in the future. Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the league is expected to change the rule barring coaches from being hired until their current teams have finished playing.

Battista notes that such proposals have been made in the past without getting enough support for a change, but that the McDaniels situation has generated greater support for this attempt to alter the rule.

19 responses to "Report: NFL expected to allow coaching hires before teams are done in playoffs

  2. It never feels right to watch a playoff game or Super Bowl knowing that some of the main coaches already have one foot (and half a mind) out the door.

    I’d rather see all hiring delayed until after the Super Bowl.

  3. How about everyone waits until after the SB….when the season is actually over?

    Why would this be any different than allowing the signing of free agents before the season is over?

  4. Exactly the opposite of what should be dine. There should not be any new coaching hires allowed until the season is over so that we don’t have coordinators half-assing their current job in the playoffs since they have nothing to prove and already have their job secured. We all watched Shurmur do it once the giants hired him. He’s not the first by far.

  7. Should go the other way. No interviews or hires until the entire season is over. This thing where we have coaches and coordinators interviewing with other franchises while their team is preparing for playoff games is a joke. Just like in college where coaches are hired away from programs before bowl games, leaving their team to play their biggest game of the year with some interim coach because the guy who recruited those players bolted the second it financially suited him for another job before he was even done doing the first one he was hired to do.

    It’s a joke. Finish the season, fulfill your duties, THEN everyone can start sorting out their next jobs.

    Pro players can’t negotiate contracts with other teams until their first one is up. College players can’t transfer without being forced to sit out an entire year. Why should it be so different for coaches? The guys who are supposedly there to teach things like “commitment” and “integrity” and “doing your job” don’t have to practice what they preach?

  10. Totally agree with hopper15….it’s a dumb rule and it needs to go. Hope they actually change it. But the Colts dodged a bullet so if it prevents McDirty from ever coaching at an HC level, I am good.

  12. Yea, because that would be real smart. I’m sure a player who knows his coach isn’t going to be there next year is going to “leave it all on the field” for someone he knows won’t be around. What they should do is make it legal, but not public knowledge by either party. They keep saying the NFL is a business. Well start running it like one and stop taking the fans for granted.

    Because players contracts etc are tied to the NFLPA and CBA bargaining rules. Coaches contracts are not. It’s apples and oranges. Right now there are wink/nod agreements that allow for weasels like McDaniels to agree and back out. This rule would lessen the chance of that happening in the future.

  16. If there is a stupid idea, chances are the NFL will think about implementing it.

    How about they just wait until after the Superbowl? No conflicts of interest would be caused, no concerns about coaches preparing and going to interviews when they could be focusing on playoff games. This isn’t some sort of genius idea.

  17. commentawaitingdeletion – your acting like it doesn’t already happen now. You realize even Mcdaniels was putting a staff together for Indy during the pats run even though he didn’t end up accepting the job? The ONLY thing this changes is a coach once he agrees will be able to sign a contract to make it official.

  19. So now a playoff team can’t focus on the playoffs, they have to compete with teams that are looking for coaches instead of preparing for what should be the most important games of the year. They should have done the opposite and kept teams from interviewing personnel from active contenders.

