Report: Raiders will keep Michael Crabtree for 2018

If the Raiders hadn’t changed coaches, they might be changing one of their starting wide receivers. But they did, and thus Michael Crabtree will get a fresh start with Jon Gruden.

Oakland will keep Crabtree on the roster for 2018, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Crabtree, 30, fell out of favor with the coaching staff last season. He played only 46 of 121 offensive snaps in the final two games, catching two passes for 17 yards.

That, combined with the fact that his release would free up $7.69 million in salary cap space, invited speculation about his future with the team.

In three seasons in Oakland, Crabtree has 232 catches for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns.