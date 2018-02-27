Report: Sam Darnold won’t throw in Indy

Getty Images

The top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class will be looking for ways to differentiate themselves from one another over the next couple of months and Sam Darnold has reportedly found a way to do it in Indianapolis this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Darnold will not take part in throwing drills during the Scouting Combine. He is expected to throw at USC’s Pro Day workout on March 21 instead.

Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are all expected to do the throwing drills in Indy. Lamar Jackson has not announced what he plans to do at this point.

There have been plenty of quarterbacks in the past who have passed on throwing at the combine in favor of working in familiar conditions and with familiar receivers at their schools. That trend has reversed in recent years, but it seems Darnold will not be part of that wave.