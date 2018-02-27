Report: Sam Darnold won’t throw in Indy

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
The top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class will be looking for ways to differentiate themselves from one another over the next couple of months and Sam Darnold has reportedly found a way to do it in Indianapolis this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Darnold will not take part in throwing drills during the Scouting Combine. He is expected to throw at USC’s Pro Day workout on March 21 instead.

Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are all expected to do the throwing drills in Indy. Lamar Jackson has not announced what he plans to do at this point.

There have been plenty of quarterbacks in the past who have passed on throwing at the combine in favor of working in familiar conditions and with familiar receivers at their schools. That trend has reversed in recent years, but it seems Darnold will not be part of that wave.

  1. At some point, one of these young QB’s is going to look at all those scouts and start laughing. Guys like Jeff George and JaMarcus Russell looked great throwing at Indy. They got picked number 1 overall. It’s a joke that teams are paying their personnel people to go to Indy and make fools of themselves.

  3. If you don’t even want to compete at the combine, how are you gonna handle the NFL? As if waiting until your Pro Day when everything is stacked in your favor so you can complete a few extra passes against open air in comfortable controlled surroundings is supposedly “more impressive” or something? The point of throwing at the combine IS NOT TO JUST COMPLETE PASSES TO FAMILIAR RECEIVERS. It’s to see how you accept challenges, how you adapt to circumstances that you don’t get to control, how you adjust to miscues, how you demonstrate leadership, to display your mechanics, to let people see how the ball looks coming out of your hand live, how much zip you have throwing different routes to different parts of the field, etc. Just going out and completing passes against open air at your Pro Day IS NOT WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR and it is NOT IMPRESSIVE WHATSOEVER to do so.

    It’s SO WEAK when a QB goes to the combine and says “nah, i’m not here to throw. I’m afraid i won’t look good enough”. That tells me far more about a guy than a couple incomplete combine throws.

    Remember, all kinds of scouts said Jamarcus Russell’s Pro Day was one of the most impressive they’d ever seen. So yeah, good for you Darnold. I’m sure you’ll look awesome when everything is literally designed to make you look good. Because you know, that’s what playing in the NFL will be like, right?

    At some point, one of these young QB’s is going to look at all those scouts and start laughing. Guys like Jeff George and JaMarcus Russell looked great throwing at Indy.
    Wrong. JaMarcus had his amazing throws at LSU’s pro day, not in Indy

    At some point, one of these young QB’s is going to look at all those scouts and start laughing. Guys like Jeff George and JaMarcus Russell looked great throwing at Indy. They got picked number 1 overall. It’s a joke that teams are paying their personnel people to go to Indy and make fools of themselves.
    Jeff George (a serviceable NFL QB) and JeMarcus Russell shouldn’t be in the same sentence together.

  10. Since there are questions about his accuracy chickening out at the Combine isn’t going to help him. Bawk bawk bawk . . .

  11. Well from his past year I think we can all clearly see that he is not worth a top ten pick but the “experts” just keep talking up this guy not because of his ability but how he has the size and looks of a great QB.

  14. The underwear olympics is meaningless and in no way translates to actual game play. If widely speculated to already be a 1st round pick, especially near the beginning of the 1st round, I’d advise a player not to participate in any physical drills at all – it proves nothing. And, its not going to hurt your draft position at all. For players projected in later rounds its probably a different story.

  15. Arnold’s arm ability is on the film. What he needs to solve for are his poor ball protection in the pocket, and the bone-headed decisions that he makes throwing the ball late in the play. He reminds of Eli Manning coming out but a bunch more sloppy and a touch more athletic.

  16. Throughout his career at USC I have not understood the ESPN hype, he looks like 2nd day NFL talent to me

  17. The USC QB bust train is bad but doesn’t compare to the bust train from the entire state of Florida since 1990. All those Heisman winners from Miami, FSU, and Florida? All those other highly regarded QBs (plus other schools)? All busts or merely average.

