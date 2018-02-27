Spielman seems to admit that Bridgewater will be a free agent

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL says that no decision has been made regarding the contractual status of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. A recent comment from Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman seems to suggest otherwise.

“We’ve had – fortunately and unfortunately – we have three very good quarterbacks, but all of them are out of contract, so we’re going to have to make a decision,” Spielman told the team’s official website regarding the looming quarterback decision. “And that time is going to come relatively shortly, and we’re working through that process right now.”

It’s possible Spielman simply opted not to delve into the inherently sticky situation involving Bridgewater and his potentially tolled contract, given the hard feelings that a hard line by the team could create with Bridgewater and other Vikings players. Spielman has said in the past that the tolling, or not, of Bridgewater’s contract falls within the province of the league.

Still, some could regard Spielman’s comment as an indication that, even though the league says no decision has been made, the league doesn’t intend to pick a fight that it could lose on the question of whether Bridgewater properly was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2017 regular season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Spielman seems to admit that Bridgewater will be a free agent

  2. People forget Bridgewater was a playoff QB before he got injured. Had Blair Walsh not missed a gimme, he may have made it as far as Keenum did. Letting him explore his options will come back to haunt him if he becomes a legitimate franchise guy somewhere else.

  4. I think the league probably told Spielman that tolling the contract might succeed but it would be an ugly process so Spielman decided discretion is the better part of valor and elected not to pursue it.

    This week at the combine, Spielman is going to find out what Cousins is looking for and what other teams might offer his quarterbacks. Then the final decision will be made about which one they go for.

  5. Old news — the NFL just issued a statement that the contract won’t be tolled, and the Vikings made it public that they had no desire to toll it in the first place. Nonetheless, I’m sure some trolls will still contend that the Vikings somehow botched this.

  8. Like Sam “$50M ‘Guaranteed’… before ever even donning a St. Louie Rams practice jersey” Bradford, TB is “damaged goods.”

  9. How can Spielman (or anybody) HAVE three (or any) quarterbacks if they at “out of contract”?
    ___________________________________________

    “dandrsports says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:03 pm
    “Letting him explore his options will come back to haunt him if he becomes a legitimate franchise guy somewhere else.”
    Pretty sure you mean “come back to haunt THEM”?

  10. In Teddy We Trust says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    “Then the final decision will be made about which one they go for.”
    _________________________

    You been saying for over a week now that Teddy was without a doubt who Zimmer wanted to be his QB. Now there is a final decision to make?

  11. Even if Teddy is a legitimate franchise QB, which really isn’t certain at this point, his health is a huge question mark. Don’t forget his knee injury was non contact. No contact and it shattered like a broken dish. Watching him play will be praying he doesn’t get hurt every single play, just like waiting to see if Case Keenum is the real deal or not all season long. Sign Cousins and whichever of the 3 sign the cheapest to be a backup.

  12. The truth is that nobody knows who is the best option. And all I know is that whoever the Vikings end up going with will be injured for the season and probably for the rest of his career by the end of September.

    Culpepper. Bridgewater. Bradford. All three were seen as potential long term starters or in the case of culepepper was given a huge contract, and then they got career ending knee injuries or potentially career ending knee injuries.

    It will always be this way. The best course of action is to keep one on a big deal and hope to keep Bradford as a backup. And sign slotter to a longer deal. Why? Because all 3 will end up playing beteeen 2018 and 2019 seasons. This team doesn’t have the luxury to assume their quarterback will stay healthy longer than 1/2 year.

    Quarterback injuries are an annual occurrence in this organization. They planned very well for that last year. They must do it again this year. If it means dropping $40 million on two quarterbacks, so be it.

  16. Lol teddy had 14 tds and around 9 ints the year we lost to Seattle. That’s what you call a playoff qb? Peterson was the reason we made it that far that yr. Blair Walsh was the only reason we had any points in that game. Teddy didn’t put up a single point. He is a nice guy but a below average qb. If anyone disagrees please show me stats that point any different. Let the guy walk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!