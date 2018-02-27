Talk in Miami of Dolphins taking a first-round quarterback

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill is still, when healthy, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. But he may have competition soon.

The Miami Herald reports that there appears to be some willingness within the Dolphins organization to consider taking a quarterback with the 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Whether a quarterback they like will be there when the 11th pick comes up remains to be seen, but they’ve been linked to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Projections are all over the map about whether Mayfield would still be on the board when the Dolphins pick.

Tannehill is still under contract for three more seasons, all at salaries under $20 million, which is looking more and more affordable by starting quarterback standards in today’s NFL. But Tannehill hasn’t played since suffering the first of two serious knee injuries in December of 2016, and he’ll be 30 in July. It’s possible the Dolphins think Tannehill’s best days are behind him. If so, it would make sense to go shopping for his replacement.