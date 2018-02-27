Talk in Miami of Dolphins taking a first-round quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Ryan Tannehill is still, when healthy, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. But he may have competition soon.

The Miami Herald reports that there appears to be some willingness within the Dolphins organization to consider taking a quarterback with the 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Whether a quarterback they like will be there when the 11th pick comes up remains to be seen, but they’ve been linked to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Projections are all over the map about whether Mayfield would still be on the board when the Dolphins pick.

Tannehill is still under contract for three more seasons, all at salaries under $20 million, which is looking more and more affordable by starting quarterback standards in today’s NFL. But Tannehill hasn’t played since suffering the first of two serious knee injuries in December of 2016, and he’ll be 30 in July. It’s possible the Dolphins think Tannehill’s best days are behind him. If so, it would make sense to go shopping for his replacement.

  4. Or it could be that they really think Tannehill’s best days are behind him. He’s never struck me as the guy that is going to take a team over the top. That said, neither do any of these guys coming out of college. I know (if you listen to the headlines) that I am in the minority, but I am not sold on one QB coming out of the draft making any kind of impact any time soon. And I don’t just mean holding a clipboard until the bye. I mean a long time.

  5. This would be a shock only to Dolphins fans. Scamehill is like Ryan Leaf with better brand awareness.

  6. Tannehill is still under contract for three more seasons, all at salaries under $20 million, which is looking more and more affordable by starting quarterback standards in today’s NFL.

    All of the Eagles qb salaries combined are more affordable than Tannehill, and they won the freakin SB.

  7. Definitely just a smokescreen to get Buffalo to be more aggressive with draft capital. They see the Bills moving up in the world this draft with six picks in the first 3 rounds and they don’t want that gap to widen already trailing the Patriots by 5-10 years.

