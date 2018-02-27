Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

With Vontae Davis in the fold, the Bills may be losing CB E.J. Gaines.

LSU RB Derrius Guice could be on the Dolphins radar.

Patriots WR Danny Amendola has a speaking engagement on Tuesday.

Will the Jets have a chance to draft N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb?

There should be no shortage of suspense surrounding the Ravens draft.

Will the Bengals take a quarterback in the draft?

How will the Browns determine which path to take at quarterback?

Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch could fit the Steelers needs.

Texans DL D.J. Reader moved up the depth chart quickly.

Checking in with mock drafts for the Colts.

A thumbs up for the Jaguars signing QB Blake Bortles to an extension.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel explains what the team’s slogan means to him.

How does QB Paxton Lynch fit into the Broncos’ plans for the future?

A look at CB David Amerson‘s contract with the Chiefs.

Chargers S Tre Boston has a new agent.

Five questions for the Raiders as the Scouting Combine gets underway.

The Cowboys could consider a pass-catching running back in the draft.

All appears to be well with Giants WR Odell Beckham and coach Pat Shurmur.

Examining DE Vinny Curry‘s place with the Eagles.

Three free agent options for the Redskins defensive line.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is going to play the Feud.

The Lions may find interior offensive line help in the draft.

What’s in the cards at wide receiver for the Packers?

Quarterback wheels are turning for the Vikings.

S Ricardo Allen thinks the Falcons can have the league’s top defense.

Which receivers from the draft could help the Panthers?

Previewing QB Drew Brees‘ contract talks with the Saints.

The Buccaneers aren’t waiting to start remaking their roster.

Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu has some basketball skills.

Special teams was a strength for the Rams last season.

Will LB Rueben Foster’s off-field trouble change the 49ers’ approach to the offseason?

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson enjoyed his first day with the Yankees.