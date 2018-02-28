Aaron Jones pleads no contest to marijuana-related charge stemming from October arrest

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t shirk responsibility for his actions that led to an arrest and three charges against him in early October.

He didn’t shy away from it in a court room either.

According to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Jones pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a traffic citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system. Jones had admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the traffic stop.

Charges for speeding and operating a vehicle without a license were dismissed as part of his plea agreement. He had his license suspended for six months, has to pay over $1,000 in fine and court costs, and has to undergo an alcohol assessment.

He was pulled over for going 79 mph in a 55-mph zone just outside of Green Bay.

Jones appeared in 12 games with four starts after being selected in the fifth-round of last year’s draft. He rushed for 448 yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.