Adam Gase: I’d like to draft a quarterback every year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2018, 1:33 PM EST
Amid the vast amount of chatter around the league about offseason plans has been talk that the Dolphins could take a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft.

At a meeting with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t rule that out as a possibility. Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that he’d “like to draft a quarterback every year” while also making it clear that he’s not looking for someone to supplant Ryan Tannehill as the starter.

“Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Gase said.

Gase added that it is “a benefit” to have two quarterbacks they feel confident putting in the lineup, something that makes sense given their belief that it was necessary to make a move for Jay Cutler after Tannehill’s knee injury last season. No matter the amount of verbal commitment to Tannehill, however, using a first-round pick on a quarterback will invite plenty of speculation about plotting a different course on offense in Miami.

4 responses to “Adam Gase: I’d like to draft a quarterback every year

  2. If you don’t have a quarterback, it makes sense to draft one every year until you find one. Once you have a good starter, a good backup, and a good developmental guy, it seems a little silly to keep drafting them, though.

  3. This Bronco fan likes his idea. There is such a drastic difference in the rookie scale vs vet money one of the best things a team could do would be to snag an unexpected star late in the draft such as Brady or Romo and keep them 4 years for practically nothing.

    last year the Broncs took Chad Kelly with the very last pick, There’s a possibility he could become a starter. That would be awfully cheap if it works out and practically no cost if it doesn’t.

  4. In reality not sure why a couple teams don’t subscribe to this plan. I’m not saying taking one in the first round, but if history has taught us anything predicting how a QB projects to the NFL might be the toughness thing to do. Why not take one every year, say you get a decent NFL caliber QB every 4 years, just think of the assets you could gain back via trade? Not saying every team should do it, but could understand if there were a couple who do this each and every year.

