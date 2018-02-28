Adam Gase: I’d like to draft a quarterback every year

Getty Images

Amid the vast amount of chatter around the league about offseason plans has been talk that the Dolphins could take a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft.

At a meeting with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t rule that out as a possibility. Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that he’d “like to draft a quarterback every year” while also making it clear that he’s not looking for someone to supplant Ryan Tannehill as the starter.

“Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Gase said.

Gase added that it is “a benefit” to have two quarterbacks they feel confident putting in the lineup, something that makes sense given their belief that it was necessary to make a move for Jay Cutler after Tannehill’s knee injury last season. No matter the amount of verbal commitment to Tannehill, however, using a first-round pick on a quarterback will invite plenty of speculation about plotting a different course on offense in Miami.