Adidas signs on as a sponsor of upstart Pacific Pro Football

Getty Images

An upstart minor football league has added a well-known corporate sponsor.

Adidas has announced that it will be a “founding partner” of Pacific Pro Football, the minor league that agent Don Yee says he’ll launch in the summer of 2019.

“We’re always looking to create new and different things for the industry,” said Mark King, adidas North America president. “With Pacific Pro Football, we’re doing something that’s never been done before. We’re providing innovative opportunities for aspiring professional athletes and creating new avenues for them to reach the pros. Together we’re shaping the future of the sport. This is a future we believe in, and we’re excited to help create it.”

Yee represents Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but the players in the Pacific Pro League will be significantly less established. The Pacific Pro League is specifically designed to challenge college football by signing players who aren’t yet eligible for the NFL draft.

The league says it can offer players $50,000 salaries, which might entice some players to leave the NCAA behind. Getting sponsors like adidas may help the league pay those salaries.