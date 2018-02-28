Andrew Luck expected to be there for Colts offseason program

Getty Images

Colts coach Frank Reich was in a good mood Wednesday, in his first Scouting Combine press conference as a head coach.

But oddly enough, it was the condition of his quarterback rather than the faces of the assembled media that had him smiling.

Reich said that Andrew Luck was “checking every box,” in his recovery from last year’s shoulder problem, and that the plan was for him to be on hand when the Colts opened their offseason program on April 2.

Reich said Luck was still in California working on rehabbing his problematic right shoulder. And even though he hasn’t thrown a football, he has thrown weighted balls as he tries to rebuild his strength.

“Everything is going according to plan,” Reich said.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard took it a step further, saying he had no worries about Luck being ready for the regular season.

“Do I have any doubt that he’ll be ready? No, I don’t,” Ballard said.

Luck missed the entire season after previous suggestions by Colts owner Jim Irsay that everything was going according to plan, so it’s reasonable to wonder how he’ll be until we see him throw a thing that is actually a football. But so far, all the indications remain positive.