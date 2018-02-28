Andy Reid on Lamar Jackson as an NFL quarterback: I’d give it a whirl

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid made light of Bill Polian’s suggestion that Lamar Jackson move to wide receiver in the NFL.

“I think you probably want to try it there [at quarterback] and see,” Reid said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s pretty good. I’d give that a whirl.”

In three seasons, Jackson played 38 games and threw for 9,043 yards with 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also ran for 4,132 career yards and 50 touchdowns on 655 carries.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was ACC Player of the Year in 2016 and ’17. As a quarterback.

“Yeah, I’m not much on that,” Reid said of the possibility of having Jackson try another position in the NFL. “I’d want to bring him in and let’s exhaust that other thing that we know he’s good at. I’m just saying in general. This is a general statement: Let’s get him in and let him wing it a little bit and see how he does and be able to fix some things in there I’m sure.”