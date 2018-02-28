Bears are cutting Willie Young as well

Getty Images

The Bears are clearing the decks of previous mistakes.

In addition to punting quarterback Mike Glennon, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace also said he was cutting outside linebacker Willie Young.

The 32-year-old Young played just four games last year before a torn triceps landed him on IR. Cutting him clears $4.5 million off the cap, a considerable savings.

He was a solid rotational pass-rusher prior to that, with 23.5 sacks in the previous three seasons with the Bears.

Pace is working to undo a lot of contracts he signed the last several offseasons, decisions that seemed like a great idea at the time. In addition to admitting the Glennon mistake, he has also released Pernell McPhee and Quintin Demps recently.