Bears defensive coaching staff returns intact

The Bears held onto defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after changing head coaches this offseason and Fangio will be working with familiar faces on his side of the ball.

The Bears announced that their entire defensive coaching staff from the 2017 season will return to work under Fangio and new head coach Matt Nagy in 2018. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires and defensive backs coach Ed Donatell, assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson and defensive quality control coach Sean Desai will all be back with Bill Shuey joining as another quality control coach.

Offensive changes were more widespread. Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is the only holdover while offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, running backs coach Charles London, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand are new to the team. They’re joined by former Vikings head coach Brad Childress, who makes the move from Kansas City with Nagy to serve as a senior offensive consultant.

Those offensive moves were all previously reported as was the hiring of special teams coach Chris Tabor and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo.