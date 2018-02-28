Bears will cut Mike Glennon once new league year starts

Getty Images

There was plenty of speculation about where quarterback Mike Glennon would land as a free agent at this time last year and the answer came when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal.

This year’s speculation has concerned whether the Bears will cut Glennon after the first year of that deal. The answer came on Wednesday.

General Manager Ryan Pace said during his Scouting Combine media session that the Bears will release Glennon after the start of the new league year. That comes as little surprise given the $2.5 million roster bonus and $12.5 million salary Glennon is set to make under the terms of the deal he signed last year.

That means Glennon’s time with the Bears will end after he made four starts to open last season. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him as a starter after poor showings in those games and the Bears will move on to finding a cheaper backup to their 2017 first-round pick.