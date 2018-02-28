Brian Gutekunst: Packers will be “as aggressive as we can” in free agency

Getty Images

The Packers have opened talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a new contract and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said on a Wednesday visit to PFT Live that he’d like to see a deal come together “sooner rather than later.”

Gutekunst is also charged with building a strong team around Rodgers and he shared some of his thoughts about how the team will approach free agency in his first year calling the shots in Green Bay. The Packers have not traditionally been big spenders on the open market and Gutekunst said much of “the process of the way we go about it” will remain in place because he’s spent two decades in the team’s front office.

When it comes time to decide about signing players, however, Gutekunst suggested things may be different than they’ve been in the past.

“They’ll certainly be some tweaks there that will be more my style,” Gutekunst said. “We’d like to be as aggressive as we can be understanding there’s constraints. We’d like to get in, make sure we’re part of every conversation and be prepared that if it’s the right fit we’ll pull the trigger.”

The Packers are not in possession of a ton of cap space right now, but they can gain a significant amount by parting ways with players like Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson as well as reaching that extension with Rodgers.