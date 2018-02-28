C.J. Fiedorowicz is still a member of the Texans

Getty Images

Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz has said that a 2017 season plagued by concussions may force him to retire. However, he continues to be a member of the Texans, unless and until he decides to walk away.

“I don’t think any decision’s been made in that regard relative to C.J.,” coach Bill O’Brien said Wednesday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We’re looking at our roster [and] we’re talking to a lot of different players.”

Fiedorowicz has said that he intends to report for the team’s offseason program.

“I know [G.M.] Brian [Gaine] and [senior vice president of administration] Chris [Olsen] will probably meet with his [Fiedorowicz’s] representative at some point,” O’Brien said, “but as far as the coaches are concerned right now, C.J. is still with us.”

Fiedorowicz signed a three-year, $21.5 million extension last August. He suffered three concussions in 2017.