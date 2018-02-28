Colts confirm they won’t re-sign Frank Gore

Getty Images

As expected, the Colts are moving on from Frank Gore. General Manager Chris Ballard confirmed Wednesday that Indianapolis won’t re-sign Gore, who becomes a free agent next month.

“We had a discussion; we did multiple times during the season,” Ballard said. “Frank knows we’re at a point we need to get younger and look, I want to give Frank a chance to go see what’s our there and see if he finishes in a place he wants to finish it. He’s a Hall of Famer player in my mind, without question a first-ballot Hall of Fame player.

“He’s very honest. He likes it when you’re honest with him, and we had a nice discussion.”

Gore, 34, led the Colts in rushing all three of his seasons in Indianapolis. He gained 2,953 of his 14,026 career rushing yards in Indianapolis.

“Even just in three years — most of his career was in San Francisco — his three years left an impact on the locker room and people like I don’t know if I’ve seen another player do,” Ballard said.

The Colts are left with Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin, Josh Ferguson and Matt Jones at the position. Some mock drafts have Indianapolis selecting Saquon Barkley with the third overall choice.