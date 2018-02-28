Cutting Tyrod Taylor not in Bills’ plans at this point

Getty Images

The Bills owe quarterback Tyrod Taylor a $6 million roster bonus if he’s on the roster on the third day of the new league year and a report last week indicated that they aren’t planning to cut him to avoid that payout.

Coach Sean McDermott did nothing to dispute that report when he met with reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday. McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, that it is “way too early to take anything off the table” in regard to what they’ll do at quarterback, but left a pretty big caveat on the table.

“Other than cutting [Taylor] at this point, which is not in our plans,” McDermott said.

The Bills could still trade Taylor after paying the $6 million bonus — $1 million of which is guaranteed even if Taylor is cut loose — and they could also hold onto him if they draft a quarterback to go with Nathan Peterman on the depth chart. The latter would mean an $18 million cap hit, but they may yet prove to be the best option available to the Bills for the 2018 season.