Danny Amendola doesn’t want to leave New England

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to confirm his plans for the 2018 season, but another one of Tom Brady‘s targets in the passing game has made his intentions clear.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola had a speaking engagement at Bryant University on Tuesday and the topic of his playing future came up for discussion. Amendola is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks and told the crowd that his choice would be to stay right where he’s been since 2013.

“I’m a free agent this year, so let’s say — the unknown. We’ll see what happens. I definitely want to be here. To tell you the truth, I don’t want to leave. But it’s a business. I’ve learned that,” Amendola said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

One way Amendola’s learned the business side of the game has been by taking reduced salaries to remain with the Patriots in each of the last three seasons. His willingness to do that makes it unsurprising that he’d like to stay put and his 26 catches for 348 yards in the playoffs makes a good case for his continued usefulness in the offense.

Whether that would be the case with Julian Edelman returning to the lineup is one of the questions the Patriots will likely ponder how Amendola fits into their plans for the 2018 season.