Eagles will talk with Nick Foles before deciding his future

Posted by Charean Williams on February 28, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
The Eagles haven’t had a discussion with Nick Foles yet, asking the quarterback what he wants for next season, but Doug Pederson said the conversation is coming.

“Well, I think you’ve got to have that conversation,” the Eagles coach said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Again, I’m a big believer you just don’t blindside a player like that, if that happens. I think you’ve got to have that open communication with them. We’ll see. We’ll see where it goes. [Executive vice president of football operations] Howie [Roseman] just mentioned we’d love to have everybody back, but we know the nature of the business. But, yeah, we’ll talk about it before or if and when that time comes.”

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, has a year remaining on his contract, but if returns to Philadelphia he will back up a healthy Carson Wentz. The Eagles could trade Foles, giving him a chance to start elsewhere, which reading between the lines, might be where they are headed.

A trade would give the Eagles more resources for player acquisition. They draft 32nd, of course, and their cap situation is the worst in the league. The Eagles project to be more than $10 million over the salary cap, according to overthecap.com.

5 responses to “Eagles will talk with Nick Foles before deciding his future

  3. Listen, the Eagles will trade Foles. Not because they want to but because it makes the most business sense. The Eagles are seriously over the cap, needing to retain at least one quality starter (Nigel Bradham), and they have a valuable commodity for which they can recoup much needed draft picks who will be younger and cheaper, and that’s what you do when you’re in cap trouble. Foles has to realize what a profitable position he’s in too. Two years ago everybody thought he was a bum. Now he’s a Super Bowl MVP and has the opportunity to really cash in before he decides to retire in a few years. I see Arizona as a potential trade partner. Foles played in Arizona in college, and the Cardinals have NO QB’s. It’s a win-win. The Eagles will do right by him and send him somewhere he can play a few more years, help an already decent team out, and retire with more money in his pocket for his family and post season endeavors. Book it!

  4. The salary cap is not as dire as it looks. All but one starter (Bradham) are returning next year, and if Celek and Torrey Smith are cut/restructed, that about gets the Eagles under the cap. Combine that with potentially trading Foles and moving a few contracts around, and a few minor free agency acquisitions can be made.

  5. Eagles are doing this exactly the right way. Sound out Foles and see what he wants to do. If he wants to backup Wentz then great! But, if he wants the chance to start somewhere else, honor his wishes and make a trade happen.

