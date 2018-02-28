Eagles will talk with Nick Foles before deciding his future

Getty Images

The Eagles haven’t had a discussion with Nick Foles yet, asking the quarterback what he wants for next season, but Doug Pederson said the conversation is coming.

“Well, I think you’ve got to have that conversation,” the Eagles coach said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Again, I’m a big believer you just don’t blindside a player like that, if that happens. I think you’ve got to have that open communication with them. We’ll see. We’ll see where it goes. [Executive vice president of football operations] Howie [Roseman] just mentioned we’d love to have everybody back, but we know the nature of the business. But, yeah, we’ll talk about it before or if and when that time comes.”

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, has a year remaining on his contract, but if returns to Philadelphia he will back up a healthy Carson Wentz. The Eagles could trade Foles, giving him a chance to start elsewhere, which reading between the lines, might be where they are headed.

A trade would give the Eagles more resources for player acquisition. They draft 32nd, of course, and their cap situation is the worst in the league. The Eagles project to be more than $10 million over the salary cap, according to overthecap.com.