Falcons sound ready to lose Dontari Poe

Getty Images

It looks like defensive tackle Dontari Poe‘s stay in Atlanta will end after one year.

The Falcons signed Poe to a one-year contract as a free agent last offseason and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff indicated on Wednesday that Poe will be back on the open market next month. He also indicated that his belief is that Poe is going to draw interest that takes him away from Atlanta.

“Did a heck of a job for us this year,” Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “We really liked his impact for us — especially in the run game — understanding that it may be a one-year deal. We’re in a spot right now where there’s a very good chance that he’s going to go to free agency and land a very lucrative deal. So we appreciate what he has done with us.”

Poe started all 18 games the Falcons played in the regular season and playoffs. He had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the regular season.