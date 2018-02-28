Falcons to hire consultant to address fan egress issues at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Getty Images

The first season of events of Mercedes-Benz Stadium uncovered some areas of concern for the facility that needed to be addressed prior to the facility hosting Super Bowl LIII next February.

In addition to issues with the roof, the concourses and gate areas of the stadium were prone to heavy congestion, which resulted in complaints from attendees. According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Falcons are planning to hire a consultant to determine the best course of action to address the egress issues at the stadium.

The stadium has already added three additional sets of double doors and an overhead rolling door since the end of the season. The intention to hire a consultant was brought up at a board meeting for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which oversees the stadium.

Additionally, issues with the audio systems in the stadium are also under examination.

The growing pains of a new facility are why the NFL doesn’t want to stage a Super Bowl at a stadium in its first year of operation. The league moved the 2021 Super Bowl from Los Angeles to Tampa earlier due to delays in construction of the new Rams/Chargers stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles will now host the event in 2022.