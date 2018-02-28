Falcons will exercise Vic Beasley’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Falcons are moving Vic Beasley back to defensive end on a full-time basis this year and they expect to have him on board in 2019 as well.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said on Wednesday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that the team will exercise their fifth-year option on Beasley’s contract. Teams have until May 3 to formally exercise their options, which are guaranteed for injury only, on 2015 first-round picks.

Beasley, who was the eighth pick in 2015, had 15.5 sacks in 2016 as the Falcons made their way to the Super Bowl, but dropped to five sacks last season while playing as a linebacker. Coach Dan Quinn said when announcing the move back to defensive end that Beasley is at his best going forward as a pass rusher, so the team clearly hopes that his production will rebound this year.

If it does, there won’t be much question about the Falcons deciding to reverse course on their plans for 2019.