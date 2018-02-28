Giants open to trading out of No. 2, but won’t get “too cute”

Getty Images

The Giants have the second overall pick in this year’s draft and General Manager Dave Gettleman set high expectations for a player selected at that point on Wednesday when he said that you “go in thinking he has to be a Hall of Famer.”

That turned out to be the case the last time the Giants had that pick. They selected Lawrence Taylor in 1981 and reaped the rewards of that selection for years to come.

Gettleman wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a trade on Wednesday, but he didn’t make it sound like the team is leaning in that direction. Gettleman said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, that “you can’t get too cute” when drafting so early in the process.

If the Giants do keep the pick, there’s been no shortage of speculation that the team will take a quarterback to groom as Eli Manning‘s successor. Gettleman obviously didn’t reveal the Giants’ plans on that front, but said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, that taking the wrong quarterback could set a team back five years. The flip side of that is that taking the right one would set them up at a key position for a decade or more, which makes it something the team will have to seriously consider in the coming weeks.