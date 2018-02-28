Giants open to trading out of No. 2, but won’t get “too cute”

February 28, 2018
The Giants have the second overall pick in this year’s draft and General Manager Dave Gettleman set high expectations for a player selected at that point on Wednesday when he said that you “go in thinking he has to be a Hall of Famer.”

That turned out to be the case the last time the Giants had that pick. They selected Lawrence Taylor in 1981 and reaped the rewards of that selection for years to come.

Gettleman wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a trade on Wednesday, but he didn’t make it sound like the team is leaning in that direction. Gettleman said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, that “you can’t get too cute” when drafting so early in the process.

If the Giants do keep the pick, there’s been no shortage of speculation that the team will take a quarterback to groom as Eli Manning‘s successor. Gettleman obviously didn’t reveal the Giants’ plans on that front, but said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, that taking the wrong quarterback could set a team back five years. The flip side of that is that taking the right one would set them up at a key position for a decade or more, which makes it something the team will have to seriously consider in the coming weeks.

3 responses to "Giants open to trading out of No. 2, but won't get "too cute"

    It’s unlikely that the Browns or Giants move out of #1 and #2. However, picks #3 and #4 (Indy and Cleveland) are very much in play for QB needy teams looking to leapfrog the Broncos and Jets at #5 and #6.
  2. They should trade out of that pick. If Eli says he has 2 years left, then you run with him. You have to spend time this preseason seeing what you have in Davis Webb, Eli doesn’t need an abundant amount of reps in the preseason. That 2nd pick is super valuable this year and you should be able to get a lot in return. There is absolutely no reason for the Giants to get QB desperate this year. With Eli and a 23-year-old Davis Webb, who was very good in college and has the physical size, etc, their QB situation is better than about 20 teams in the NFL right now.

