Howie Roseman reminds everyone Nick Foles is not a free agent

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
In the aftermath of Super Bowl LII, many in the media talked about Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as if he’s going to be a free agent. He won’t.

During a Wednesday visit to PFT Live at the Scouting Combine, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman made sure there’s no ambiguity on this point.

Roseman was more equivocal as to the question of whether Foles will be on the roster as of Week One, and Roseman was downright evasive as to the question of whether starter Carson Wentz will be healthy.

For the full interview with Roseman, who had the loose, relaxed, and at times humorous demeanor of a guy who went from internal exile to top of the mountain in only three years, check out the video.

5 responses to “Howie Roseman reminds everyone Nick Foles is not a free agent

  1. Sucks for Foles but yes he is under contract fot this year. With Wentz a question mark to when he gets back in the saddle its a big insurance policy to have Foles on board but its blocking him from making a huge payday with all the teams that needs a quality proven quarterback.Granted they can get a high draft pick for him but do you make that decision but do they make that call to trade him for a high draft pick?

  4. Now that Roseman has been employed in pro football since about 1999 I would think he’s experienced probably more than half the current GMs. A lot more successful than most.

  5. With Wentz’ recovery timeline still not known, getting rid of Foles would be stupid. Suppose Wentz is still only about 75% to start the year? It normally takes about a year after rehab for a player to get back in “game” shape and mode. I figure Wentz is about a year away from being his old self.

