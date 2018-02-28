Howie Roseman reminds everyone Nick Foles is not a free agent

Getty Images

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LII, many in the media talked about Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as if he’s going to be a free agent. He won’t.

During a Wednesday visit to PFT Live at the Scouting Combine, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman made sure there’s no ambiguity on this point.

Roseman was more equivocal as to the question of whether Foles will be on the roster as of Week One, and Roseman was downright evasive as to the question of whether starter Carson Wentz will be healthy.

For the full interview with Roseman, who had the loose, relaxed, and at times humorous demeanor of a guy who went from internal exile to top of the mountain in only three years, check out the video.