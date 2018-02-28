Jalen Ramsey not happy about being part of Texas A&M recruiting pitch

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey played his college ball at Florida State while Jimbo Fisher was the school’s head coach, something that one of Fisher’s assistants pointed out on Twitter this week.

Ramsey was included along with seven other defensive backs who played for Fisher in a tweet pointing out their average earnings at the NFL level top $8 million. Ramsey wasn’t thrilled by his inclusion on that tweet from tight ends coach Tim Brewster, however.

Ramsey took issue with the notion that he learned much of anything from Fisher and with the fact that Brewster is trying to get players to come play for Fisher at Texas A&M rather than Florida State.

“Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB,” Ramsey wrote in reply.

Fisher is in his first year as the head coach at Texas A&M, which signed Fisher to a 10-year contract in hopes that he can draw the same kind of talent to College Station that he had while winning a national title in Tallahassee.