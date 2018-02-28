John Lynch on Reuben Foster: Can’t go into an ongoing legal matter

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Getty Images

When cornerback Tramaine Brock was arrested in what was described as a domestic violence incident last year, the 49ers didn’t wait long to release him from their roster.

The team has not taken the same approach with linebacker Rueben Foster, who was arrested on charges of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon on February 12. General Manager John Lynch addressed that arrest publicly for the first time on Wednesday and said that every situation is different.

Lynch said he knows people outside the organization can “read into” that what they might, but didn’t go into further detail about the direction they’ve chosen to take this time.

“We’ve made it a part of our core principles, our core values, that we’re going to be transparent,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We feel like the fans deserve to know. We want them to know. With this, we’ve been a little quiet. And that’s for a reason. There are certain places I can’t and won’t go because we’re dealing with an ongoing legal matter. That’s in everyone’s best interest.”

Lynch also touched on last year’s confidence that Foster’s past off-field red flags did not forecast future issues. He said the team wanted to build a “great structure” around the 2017 first-round pick, but found “it’s probably a lot easier” to do so in college than the NFL. Lynch said he and coach Kyle Shanahan have spoken to Foster, who was also arrested for marijuana possession this offseason, about the “high standard” they have for players in the organization.

Those conversations may have come too late to avoid losing the linebacker to a suspension for a portion of the 2018 season and the team’s handling of these situations will likely come up again once the case has reached a point where Lynch can be more forthcoming.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “John Lynch on Reuben Foster: Can’t go into an ongoing legal matter

  1. I remember him bragging after the draft last year that he had Foster as the 3rd highest player on his board. What a steal

  4. Yup. All that “high standard” BS goes right out the window when the player in question is star caliber. A random just hanging on to his NFL career guy gets picked up with the same charges? He’d be gone before he bailed out. Sickening behavior by the 49ers.

  5. Typical hypocrites. They cut the marginal player once a charge is made, but make excuses for the high value players until “due process” is completed.

  7. It’s a different situation when it is a guy “that you drafted”. Easy to dump a player from the prior regime, but when it is your guy all of the posturing about not standing for domestic violence goes right out the window. After all it was not your daughter that got smacked around by a guy twice her size in possession of a assault weapon. You are just like all of your colleagues around the league John. The apple as they say does not fall far from the tree.

  10. Yup. All that “high standard” BS goes right out the window when the player in question is star caliber.
    __________________________________________________

    You are just learning this? You must either be really young, naive or both. This is the way the world works. No different in the business world. Those that are elite talents get more rope than average Joes. It’s called life. “Fairness” isn’t a real thing outside of fairy tales.

  11. I love all of these phony people acting like the 9ers are somehow different from any other organization. I wish lynch would say “our goal is to make money. The best way to do that is to win. We can ignore plenty of off field garbage for a good player, at least until fan reaction causes us to lose money. We aren’t there yet with Foster so don’t worry about it.”

  14. Better the player, the more leeway. Same as its always been for every single NFL team anywhere.

    -Pittsburgh – Roethlisburger rape allegations
    -Ravens – Ray Lewis – 2nd degree murder allegations, Ray Rice abuse
    -Patriots – Aaron Hernandez murder convictions
    -Niners – Aldon Smith and Ray McDonald and the brass knuckle guy
    -Oakland – Janikowski giving out Mickey’s

    and on and on and on

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!