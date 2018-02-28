Johnny Manziel says his 2015 in-season trip to Vegas was “selfish” and “childish”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 28, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
Johnny Manziel continued his rehabilitation tour Wednesday as he seeks a comeback. The former Heisman Trophy winner went on Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins’ podcast, The ThomaHawk Show, and opened up about his infamous “Billy Manziel” bender in Las Vegas.

Manziel was in concussion protocol, supposedly in Cleveland receiving treatment the night before the Browns’ 2015 season finale, when he was spotted in Las Vegas wearing a blonde wig, a fake mustache, glasses and a hoodie while introducing himself as “Billy.”

“It’s to the point in time where I’m able to look back, reflect, know that it was a mistake, know that I made some really childish, immature decisions,” Manziel said on the podcast, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “This decision that I made, what a complete lack of respect for guys like Joe T. What a complete lack of respect for an organization that was trying to stick by me even with having a concussion at this point in time. What a complete selfish decision.”

Four days before the Las Vegas fiasco, Manziel admitted he showed up at the facility “loopy,” speculating it was a combination of the concussion and alcohol.

“I walk into the meeting for probably like 15 seconds and I’m like, ‘Nope. No way is this going to happen. My head is loopy,'” Manziel said.

17 responses to “Johnny Manziel says his 2015 in-season trip to Vegas was “selfish” and “childish”

  1. no one will ever convince me how this repeat criminal is more qualified to return to the NFL than Colin Kaepernick.

    America, you’ve got all your priorities messed up and the world laughs and laughs.

  2. Manziel screwed every Browns fan like me big time. It’s easy for anyone to say “Told you so” after the fact but if he would of kept out of trouble and off the drugs I bet he would still be starting for the Browns. It’s a shame because he was so fun to watch in college.

    On a side note, Manziel and Baker Mayfield only have a few things in common. They are Heisman winners, white, 6’0 tall and play quarterback. That’s it between them. So for anyone comparing the two you can stop now.

  3. Johnny could refund his salary for that season to the Browns as a true show of contrition for his bad conduct.

  5. Uhhhh, yeah!

    Everyone else came to that conclusion at the time. It took him two-plus years to realize this?

    He’d better also realize that his making a team other than as a side freak-show is slim-to-nil.

  6. Manziel should be doing prison time for assault (at bars, protected by his posse) and domestic battery on his girlfriend. But his family’s oil billions and consequent political ties kept him free.

  8. The problem with a guy like Manziel who’s been talking and trying to charm his way out of every situation he’s put himself into since the beginning is that there’s no room left to trust his words. And he already got more than enough chances for action.

  10. His account of that entire trip is disturbing. I wouldn’t call it childish because even most children could have made better decisions than he did.

    He chose to go to Vegas to check in on “his house”. He only intended to be there for a few hours. But he got distracted by the craps table. And then he drank a little. And before he knew it, it was morning. Oh, and he knew he had been spotted. So he went out and got a disguise. He eventually makes it back to Cleveland. But he’s already missed the previous evening’s scheduled rehab appt. And now he has less than a hour to get back to the team. He determines he can’t make it. Instead of calling in he decides to have a nap. He figures he will deal with it later. He wakes up at 3 or 4 in the afternoon and now realizes he’s in deep doo-doo.

    What a mental midget.

  11. irkjames says:
    February 28, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    Where did you get that Manziel being allowed back into the NFL? Manziel is looking to play in a lower level league to prove himself. Kaep should consider the same but he seems intent on trying to sue his way back instead. As things stand right now neither is considered worthy of a spot on an NFL roster.

  12. But but but JohnnyParty said his offseason activities would have ZERO EFFECT on him when the season starts. Pretty sad when even Jerry Jones passed on him lol no sympathy for Cleveland 1.2 as every wound is always self inflicted.

  13. If anyone here is a parent …

    You know fake apologies and “saying the right stuff” before it even happens.

  14. I occasionally run into old friends that I haven’t seen in over 2 decades. Although we might be heavier, greyer, balder, have different careers, and have families, I am always amazed that our core personalities are still basically the same as they were in 1995. The reliable guys are still reliable, the goofy guys are still goofy, the shady guys are still shady. People can change but from my experiences it is rare.

