Johnny Manziel says his 2015 in-season trip to Vegas was “selfish” and “childish”

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel continued his rehabilitation tour Wednesday as he seeks a comeback. The former Heisman Trophy winner went on Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins’ podcast, The ThomaHawk Show, and opened up about his infamous “Billy Manziel” bender in Las Vegas.

Manziel was in concussion protocol, supposedly in Cleveland receiving treatment the night before the Browns’ 2015 season finale, when he was spotted in Las Vegas wearing a blonde wig, a fake mustache, glasses and a hoodie while introducing himself as “Billy.”

“It’s to the point in time where I’m able to look back, reflect, know that it was a mistake, know that I made some really childish, immature decisions,” Manziel said on the podcast, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “This decision that I made, what a complete lack of respect for guys like Joe T. What a complete lack of respect for an organization that was trying to stick by me even with having a concussion at this point in time. What a complete selfish decision.”

Four days before the Las Vegas fiasco, Manziel admitted he showed up at the facility “loopy,” speculating it was a combination of the concussion and alcohol.

“I walk into the meeting for probably like 15 seconds and I’m like, ‘Nope. No way is this going to happen. My head is loopy,'” Manziel said.