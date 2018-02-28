Jon Gruden on Marshawn Lynch: He’s still the beast

Posted by Charean Williams on February 28, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Jon Gruden called Marshawn Lynch “the beast,” and, while not exactly guaranteeing Lynch’s return, the Raiders new coach reiterated he expects the running back to be a big part of the team’s offense this season.

“Well, our program starts April 9,” Gruden said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Looking at our film and the game that I broadcast on Christmas night, there’s no question he’s still the beast that’s hard to bring down. And one of the reasons that I’m excited to be with the Raiders is to join forces with Lynch, but we’ll see what happens. Obviously, we’ve got to take a look at our entire roster. But I’m counting on him. I’m counting on him being a big part of our football team.”

Lynch came out of retirement last season to rush for 891 yards and seven touchdowns on 207 carries.

Gruden said last week that Lynch needs to be “better and stronger, through the season.”

10 responses to “Jon Gruden on Marshawn Lynch: He’s still the beast

  1. this dude actually plays football for fun. cant get enough of it in the nfl so he has to go to the hood and run tds on any big dude brave enough to try and play defense against him. look it up

  4. One of his teammates is quoted saying, he’s the best thing that happened to Oakland’s locker room and he is like a God out there. It’s funny to see how many people not involved in the game try to blemish Lynch’s character.

  7. I think any new HC who’s any good would recognize Lynch for the cancer that he is and get rid of him ASAP. That would be a condition of taking the HC job in the first place.

    So either Gruden isn’t as good as he thinks himself to be (and I always thought he was mediocre) or he just doesn’t care because he’s getting a truck-load of guaranteed $$$ from Son-of-Al even if his 2nd stint as Raider HC is a replay of Art Shell’s.

  8. Gruden has always loved physical runners – Zack Crockett and Tyrone Wheatley were very succesful in his program before in Oakland. Beast Mode is a far superior version of that type of back and could really be effective as well.

  10. He lookalike a monster the second half of the year. Considering his age I would have thought he would look worse as the season wore on. I still think he has another monster year ahead of him if he is in shape form the start and they actually give him to ball… 200 carries for a beast isn’t much at all. He only has a year left on his contract so why not run him 300 times if he holds up??

