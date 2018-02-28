Jon Gruden on Marshawn Lynch: He’s still the beast

Getty Images

Jon Gruden called Marshawn Lynch “the beast,” and, while not exactly guaranteeing Lynch’s return, the Raiders new coach reiterated he expects the running back to be a big part of the team’s offense this season.

“Well, our program starts April 9,” Gruden said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Looking at our film and the game that I broadcast on Christmas night, there’s no question he’s still the beast that’s hard to bring down. And one of the reasons that I’m excited to be with the Raiders is to join forces with Lynch, but we’ll see what happens. Obviously, we’ve got to take a look at our entire roster. But I’m counting on him. I’m counting on him being a big part of our football team.”

Lynch came out of retirement last season to rush for 891 yards and seven touchdowns on 207 carries.

Gruden said last week that Lynch needs to be “better and stronger, through the season.”