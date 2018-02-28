Kelvin Benjamin had surgery, expected back for offseason work

Getty Images

The Bills acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in a trade with the Panthers during the 2017 season, but didn’t have much time to see what he could do when fully healthy.

Benjamin tore the meniscus in his knee during his second game with the team, which forced him to miss the next two games and left him as a regular on the injury report for the rest of the year. The Bills are hopeful that things will play out differently in 2018 and believe that’s the direction things are headed.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Benjamin, who had 16 catches for 217 yards for Buffalo, had surgery after the end of the season and that he expects the wideout will be ready to go when the team’s offseason work gets going in April.

Tackle Cordy Glenn and wide receiver Zay Jones are also on the mend after surgeries and McDermott has the same outlook for each of them when it comes to their availability for the offseason program.