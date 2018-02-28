Kevin Colbert confirms Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has made progress since having spinal surgery in the wake of the injury he suffered against the Bengals during the regular season, but there’s been no sign that he’ll be able to resume his playing career in 2018.

On Wednesday, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that isn’t going to change. Colbert said in Indianapolis that Shazier will not play at all next season.

Shazier’s $8.7 million salary for the upcoming season is guaranteed against injury under the terms of the fifth-year option that the team exercised before last season. Colbert said that Shazier will remain with the organization as he continues his rehab and will have some off-field role with the team during that process.

Shazier said recently that he still plans on returning to the field, although he has yet to progress to walking on his own and that’s one of several milestones he’d have to hit before there’s a chance of that happening.