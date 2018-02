Getty Images

Matt Forte could have held on, and considered coming back next year after playing through knee problems the last two years.

But the veteran running back decided that 10 years in the NFL was enough.

Forte announced his retirement on social media Wednesday.

At one point one of the most dangerous two-way backs in the league, Forte totaled 9,796 rushing and 4,672 receiving yards.

The Jets will clear $3 million in cap space with the move, but they had plenty of that to begin with.