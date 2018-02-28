Packers G.M. wants Aaron Rodgers deal “sooner than later”

Getty Images

New Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is enjoying his first Combine as the man in charge, and he gets the privilege of talking about what’s sure to be the biggest contract in the league soon.

Gutekunst discussed the process for negotiating a new contract for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and said he “certainly would like to get it done sooner than later.”

“When you have the best player in the NFL, it’s not going to be inexpensive,” he said.

Gutekunst also said he wanted to get the deal done this offseason, even though Rodgers is under contract through the 2019 season.

But with Rodgers now the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the league, the Packers know it’s time to swallow hard and pay him.

With Kirk Cousins about to set the market as a free agent, and with Jimmy Garoppolo getting a new five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers after seven starts, the numbers on the Rodgers deal are going to be huge.

As they should be.