Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
New Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is enjoying his first Combine as the man in charge, and he gets the privilege of talking about what’s sure to be the biggest contract in the league soon.

Gutekunst discussed the process for negotiating a new contract for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and said he “certainly would like to get it done sooner than later.”

“When you have the best player in the NFL, it’s not going to be inexpensive,” he said.

Gutekunst also said he wanted to get the deal done this offseason, even though Rodgers is under contract through the 2019 season.

But with Rodgers now the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the league, the Packers know it’s time to swallow hard and pay him.

With Kirk Cousins about to set the market as a free agent, and with Jimmy Garoppolo getting a new five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers after seven starts, the numbers on the Rodgers deal are going to be huge.

As they should be.

13 responses to “Packers G.M. wants Aaron Rodgers deal “sooner than later”

  3. “When you have the best player in the NFL, it’s not going to be inexpensive,”
    New GM guy obviously hasn’t watched many of his playoff stinkers…..

  4. Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees aree elite quarterbacks but they have not played in any super bowl lately because their teams do not have strong enough defenses. Even Tom Brady needs a strong defense to win the SB. The year Rodgers won his only Super Bowl, he had a strong defense.

  5. Price just goes up every time you say “when you have the best player in the league” best to say nothing til deal is signed….

  6. Is Rogers truly serious about putting a winning team around him? If so, he should tell the GM that he will play for $15M a year and allow the Packers to spend some cash on additional talent. I guess we will see his priorities in coming weeks

  9. He is the one guys in the NFL that deserves to be the highest paid. I’m not trying to pick fights or bash the Packers but they’re a sub .500 team without him, and a legit Super Bowl contender with him.

  10. He’s not the best player in the NFL. He puts up the best numbers in regular season games. Tom Brady is the unquestionable best player and best QB. It’s silly to state otherwise. But, if you must, and you must talk that GB doesn’t have a complete team (spoiler alert: they don’t), then we must talk about how an even bigger contract for AR will be even worse for that team. Which is fantastic!

  11. omeimontis says:
    February 28, 2018 at 11:44 am
    Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees aree elite quarterbacks but they have not played in any super bowl lately because their teams do not have strong enough defenses. Even Tom Brady needs a strong defense to win the SB. The year Rodgers won his only Super Bowl, he had a strong defense.
    Ok. So why give AR even more money then? Throwing more money at a position that isn’t a problem equals a worse team as a whole, does it not?

  13. Of course he wants it done sooner… that is when it is actually at its cheapest.

    If he signs after all those other QBs, that contract grows.

