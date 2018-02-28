Panthers release Jonathan Stewart

Getty Images

The Panthers began paring veterans from the roster with the releases of safety Kurt Coleman and defensive end Charles Johnson and the process will continue on the other side of the ball.

The team announced on Wednesday that running back Jonathan Stewart has been released. Stewart was headed into the final year of his contract and the move will save the Panthers just over $3.7 million under the salary cap.

Stewart leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 7,318 for his career. The 2008 first-round pick is coming off a year that saw him run for 680 yards on 198 carries, which added up to a career-low 3.4 yards per carry.

The Panthers will move on with 2017 first-round pick Christian McCaffrey as the top back on the roster. Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne are also under contract and the team seems likely to add more help with Stewart now out of the picture.