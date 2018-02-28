Pat Shurmur says Odell Beckham “making great progress” in his rehab

Getty Images

Odell Beckham is making “great progress” in his rehab, but new Giants coach Pat Shurmur said it’s too early to know when the wide receiver will be able to practice.

“He’s been through [the building], and to my knowledge, he’s making great progress,” Shurmur said. “I don’t know about the [training] camp part of it yet.”

Beckham sprained his left ankle in the preseason and fractured it in the regular season. He ended up playing only four games.

Beckham recently tweeted he wants to play zero snaps in the preseason but later backtracked, saying “people take things a little too serious sometimes.”

“We haven’t really been able to discuss football and certainly we wouldn’t have talked about any participation in training camp [or the preseason],” Shurmur said when asked about Beckham’s tweet. “We communicate just kind of on the surface like we have to with all our players. But we’ve developed a relationship that’s pretty sound.”