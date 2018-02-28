Re-signing Graham Gano a Panthers “priority”

Getty Images

A report last week indicated that the Panthers are more likely to use the franchise tag on kicker Graham Gano than on guard Andrew Norwell before the March 6 deadline to use it on anyone.

The Panthers haven’t commented on their plans in that area, but General Manager Marty Hurney did confirm that the team wants to bring Gano back for a seventh season with the team.

“I mean, Graham missed one kick for us last year,” Hurney said, via the team’s website. “He had a phenomenal year. He’s definitely a guy that we want to get re-signed and is a priority, but as I said, this time of year it’s hard to predict anything. It’s just a fluid process day-to-day.”

Gano missed four kicks — one field goal and three extra points — but has been strong on kickoffs and a steady performer throughout his time in Carolina. A franchise tag would pay him around $5 million for the 2018 season while the five-year, $20 million deal Ryan Succop signed with the Titans likely provides some idea of what a longer deal with Gano would look like.