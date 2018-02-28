Report: Broncos in talks to trade for Su’a Cravens

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
AP

Safety Su'a Cravens‘ return to the NFL may come in Denver.

Cravens applied for and received reinstatement to active status earlier this month after spending last season on the reserve/left squad list. Cravens walked away from Washington during the summer and revealed later in the year that he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome.

His departure didn’t set well with some teammates and word earlier this week was that Cravens is being shopped in a trade. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Denver has engaged in those talks and are the “most interested” in making a deal for the 2016 second-round pick at this point.

Denver had Darian Stewart and Justin Simmons as their starting safeties last year and both remain under contract for 2018. Cravens has played as a hybrid linebacker/safety in the past and could factor into the team’s plans at the former spot if Todd Davis leaves as a free agent.