Report: Pizza Hut deal is done, and bigger than Papa John’s

The NFL’s new pizza got delivered in slightly longer than 30 minutes, but not much more.

According to Terry Lefton of Sports Business Daily, the league’s deal for a new official pizza sponsor is done, with Pizza Hut striking a deal for more years (four) and more money (unspecified) than the Papa John’s deal.

This one was #asexpected, in part because of the short list of national pizza chains that might step into such a void.

But it also gives the NFL something they like more than pizza — more exposure. Pizza Hut has more than twice as many locations as Papa John’s, with more than 7,500 locations.

The new deal will begin on April 1, and Pizza Hut will begin its marketing campaign around the NFL Draft, which takes place April 26-28.