Rick Spielman thinks it’s likely Teddy Bridgewater will become a free agent

Getty Images

The NFL has yet to announce, or to decide, whether Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will become a free agent, or whether his contract will be tolled by a year, pushing his eligibility for free agency to 2019. Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, who has deferred to the league in the question of Bridgewater’s contract, thinks the contract will not be tolled.

Appearing on PFT Live, Spielman said he believes the league eventually will declare Bridgewater to be a free agent. This will give the Vikings three veteran quarterbacks who are poised to hit the market: Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, and Case Keenum.

Spielman also addressed the decision that the Vikings will have to make at quarterback, suggesting that the plan to make a decision by March 14. This means that they’ll either keep one of their current quarterbacks or sign a free agent sight unseen, agreeing to terms during the two-day negotiating window without a visit.

