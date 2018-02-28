Rob Gronkowski was seriously considering retirement during training camp

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski admitted after the Super Bowl that he was going to need some time to decide whether he’d retire from football. He has already been thinking about it for some time.

That’s the word from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, who reports that Gronk didn’t enjoy himself all season, starting with training camp in August.

Curran reports that Gronkowski seriously considered stepping away in training camp.

Gronkowski has suffered many injuries, most recently a concussion in the AFC Championship Game, and the physical toll of the game is wearing on him. The report also suggests that Gronkowski is tiring of the Patriots’ approach to the game. That raises the question of whether Gronkowski might prefer to be traded.

So even though Gronkowski is only 28 years old and the best tight end in football, it’s easy to think Super Bowl LII may have been Gronkowski’s last game in a Patriots uniform.