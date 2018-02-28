Sean McVay on Marcus Peters trade: Rams added a great player

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay says trading for Marcus Peters made the roster better.

McVay said on PFT Live that while other teams might have shied away from Peters because of off-field concerns, there’s really nothing like adding a talented player to a roster.

“It’s a great player,” McVay said of the Rams’ motivation to make the trade.

McVay said he and G.M. Les Snead worked hard on looking into what kind of player Peters is, although McVay was also cautious about saying too much before the trade becomes official in two weeks.

“You’ve got to be careful what you can talk about because of tampering until that March 14 deadline,” McVay said. “But when you identify a skill set, and Les did a great job of being in good communication with them, and then you have the personnel and coaching staff evaluate it, and you make a decision. Is it conducive for us to take a step in that direction? We felt like that was right.”

So even if other teams thought Peters wasn’t worth the risks, the Rams like what they’re adding.