Steelers say they aren’t trading Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

A report last week had the Steelers taking calls from other teams about trading wide receiver Martavis Bryant, but General Manager Kevin Colbert said on Wednesday that nothing is going to come from them.

Colbert confirmed that he’s gotten inquiries about Bryant, but that they have been “quickly dismissed” because the wideout is part of their plans for 2018.

“We have never ever made one phone call about Martavis Bryant for a trade,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Martavis Bryant is a Pittsburgh Steeler and we want him to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. A lot of kids don’t make it back from a one-year suspension, but he did. We are not in the trade market for [Bryant].”

Bryant wanted to be traded early in the 2017 season and was benched by the team for disparaging remarks about teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, but saw his production go up over the second half of the year. With a salary of just $705,000 for 2018, the Steelers have little financial reason not to see if that trend can carry over into 2018.