Steve Wilks: Important to involve everyone in QB decision

AP

Steve Wilks is going through his first offseason as a head coach and the biggest item on the team’s to-do list is finding a quarterback.

During a Wednesday visit to PFT Live, Wilks reiterated that the team will be aggressive when it comes to sifting through the options available at both the NFL and college levels. He also said that he thinks it is “important that we involve everyone” in the building in the decision-making process and put particular emphasis on offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

“One of the great things about hiring Mike when looking at a coordinator is this guy’s worked with a wide range of quarterbacks,” Wilks said. “You’re talking about Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton … Not having a quarterback on staff, that was intriguing to me because I believe in systems not schemes.”

McCoy’s system could only do so much with the Broncos offense last season, which is why he was fired during the year and available to take the Arizona job. That underscores the importance of making the right choice at quarterback if Arizona is going to be successful in Wilks’ first year in his new job.