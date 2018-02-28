Yankees G.M. not opposed to Wilson playing in game, Seahawks might be

AP

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is like an old guy at a fantasy camp, taking batting practice with the Yankees during spring training.

But when Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said he wasn’t opposed to Wilson getting an at-bat in an actual exhibition game, he knows he’s likely getting a call from a Seattle area code soon.

“Pete Carroll hasn’t reached out to me yet but after he sees that I am open to it I might get a call,’’ Cashman said, via George King of the New York Post. “I respect the hell out of Pete Carroll, so I look forward to hearing from him.’’

The plan was mostly for Wilson to come to camp and be Russell Wilson for a few days, smiling and sharing his experience and thoughts on leadership.

The plan was never for him to actually be a baseball player who plays in actual baseball games, so the Seahawks might have some concerns about his level of participation. Or maybe Wilson brought enough nanobubbles for everybody, like a kid whose mom signed up for snack after a little league game.