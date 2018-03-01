Andy Reid: No mandate from owner to trade Marcus Peters

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced questions about the impending trade of cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams on Wednesday, but there was only one of them he was willing to talk about ahead of the deal becoming official on March 14.

Reid responded to a report that the trade came as a result of an order from owner Clark Hunt to get Peters off the roster by calling it off base.

“There are things out there, things being said, that I strongly believe against, one of which, I think, is important that you know,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “Our owner gives [General Manager] Brett Veach and I every opportunity to do what we want to do with the roster and any other situation. He does not interfere with that. Obviously, we keep him abreast, but there is not pressure coming from our owner. That’s not how he operates — at all. And so those things that are being said out there, as I know most of you have heard, are way, way, way out of line.”

We’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to see if Reid has anything more to say about the reasons behind the Chiefs’ decision to trade Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick for a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 second-round pick.